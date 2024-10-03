Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,532 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.10% of American Public Education worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,004,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,651,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 7.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 42,984 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 329.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 326,091 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in American Public Education by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 106,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 106,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of APEI stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. American Public Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $247.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.06 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 6.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on American Public Education from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Our Latest Report on APEI

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael David Braner purchased 64,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $888,038.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,636,215 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,129.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 182,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,431 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.