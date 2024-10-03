Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 7,310 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Repay were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunriver Management LLC increased its stake in Repay by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,477,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after purchasing an additional 597,059 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Repay by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,366,000 after purchasing an additional 32,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Repay by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,382,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,715,000 after purchasing an additional 45,656 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Repay by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,959,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,271,000 after purchasing an additional 40,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Repay by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,871,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,589,000 after acquiring an additional 233,334 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Repay alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RPAY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Repay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Repay Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $7.82 on Thursday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $794.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $74.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.28 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repay

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 210,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $1,750,351.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,480.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 269,524 shares of company stock worth $2,222,784 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repay Profile

(Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.