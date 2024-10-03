Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,661 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.17% of Timberland Bancorp worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Timberland Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Timberland Bancorp by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Timberland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Timberland Bancorp by 8.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $31,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,314.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Timberland Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of TSBK stock opened at $28.85 on Thursday. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter.

Timberland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.48%.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

