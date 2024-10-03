Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 62,248 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,248 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIBK. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

FIBK opened at $29.43 on Thursday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 74.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

