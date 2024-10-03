Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $343,000 Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,930 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.60.

West Fraser Timber Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:WFG opened at $98.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.56 and a beta of 1.16. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $98.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.69%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.