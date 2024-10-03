Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Position Cut by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,914,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,012,000 after purchasing an additional 148,076 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 57,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 101,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,080,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNK. Wedbush raised their price objective on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $679,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,581.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark stock opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.36. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. Cinemark had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

