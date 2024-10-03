Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 78.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1,263.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMC opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.07. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.75 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

