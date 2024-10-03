Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSD. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, CEO Michael Olosky sold 6,871 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.41, for a total transaction of $1,287,694.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,866.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Olosky sold 6,871 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.41, for a total transaction of $1,287,694.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,866.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total transaction of $175,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,033 shares in the company, valued at $708,114.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,571 shares of company stock worth $2,348,027. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $191.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.11. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.93 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $596.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

