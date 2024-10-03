Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 700 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 242.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 26,889 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1,490.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,144,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,407,000 after buying an additional 165,370 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 31.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 29,263 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,572,000. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of SQM opened at $41.51 on Thursday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $32.24 and a 12 month high of $64.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.24). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQM. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.80 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.