Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 37,899 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 37,899 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $103,309.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,203 shares in the company, valued at $498,496.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $60.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.77. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $61.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

