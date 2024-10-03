Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,070.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 88,821 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $801,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 21,623 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 63,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,115 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Up 7.7 %

NYSEARCA CQQQ opened at $46.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $882.31 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $46.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.72.

Invesco China Technology ETF Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

