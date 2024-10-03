Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 1,020 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its stake in shares of AAR by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AAR by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AAR by 283.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AAR by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in AAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AIR opened at $65.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 1.55. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $54.71 and a one year high of $76.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.66.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $661.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.60 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

