Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 173,394 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,702 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,814 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SUPN shares. Piper Sandler cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

SUPN stock opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.90 and a beta of 0.88. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $35.44.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

