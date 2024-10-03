Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $381,000 Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 54,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 1,309.1% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 433.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 1.1 %

BERY stock opened at $66.34 on Thursday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $69.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.99 and a 200 day moving average of $61.81.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

