Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 572 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GVA. First Washington CORP raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 104,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 12.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Granite Construction Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $80.18 on Thursday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $81.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 135.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Granite Construction from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Granite Construction news, SVP Michael G. Tatusko sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $346,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,894.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

