1,198 Shares in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $827,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Spyre Therapeutics alerts:

Spyre Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Spyre Therapeutics stock opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.24. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spyre Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SYRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SYRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spyre Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Read Our Latest Report on SYRE

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.