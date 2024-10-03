Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 9.3% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,259,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,083,000 after purchasing an additional 445,419 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth about $8,884,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,253,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,323,000 after acquiring an additional 398,209 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 550,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 277,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,461,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,180,000 after acquiring an additional 246,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Earl Childress sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,920.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Earl Childress sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,920.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $75,702.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,975 shares of company stock valued at $585,413. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Stock Up 0.9 %

OII stock opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 2.35. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $30.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.87 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Profile

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.



