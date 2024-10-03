Amalgamated Bank Purchases New Stake in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Despegar.com from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Despegar.com from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of DESP stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $185.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.35 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 62.18% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

