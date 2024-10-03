Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 34,800 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.78% of Pulmonx worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 85,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 40,292 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 609.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 989,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 59,835 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,077,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,417 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pulmonx

In other news, Director Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $161,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,111,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,995,869.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pulmonx news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $38,567.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 203,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,398.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $161,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,111,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,995,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,351 shares of company stock valued at $231,094. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Price Performance

Pulmonx stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.97. Pulmonx Co. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.02. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 75.56%. The company had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pulmonx from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Pulmonx Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

