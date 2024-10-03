Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DORM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, June 14th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Insider Transactions at Dorman Products

In related news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 215 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $25,157.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 881,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,120,678.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 27,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $3,197,575.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 936,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,316,697.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $25,157.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 881,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,120,678.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,028 shares of company stock worth $6,001,614. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of DORM stock opened at $111.20 on Thursday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $119.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.82 and a 200-day moving average of $98.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $502.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

See Also

