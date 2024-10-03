Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 2,250 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $120,838.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,123,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,661,377.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $120,838.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,123,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,661,377.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 30,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,738.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 139,437 shares of company stock worth $2,062,143 in the last ninety days. 6.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.54 million, a P/E ratio of 91.25 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85. Donegal Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Donegal Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $246.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 431.25%.

About Donegal Group

(Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGICA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.