Amalgamated Bank Makes New Investment in Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,141,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,236,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199,898 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Metals Acquisition Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE MTAL opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95. Metals Acquisition Limited has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $15.26.
Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.
