KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.61

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.62 ($0.01). KEFI Gold and Copper shares last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01), with a volume of 19,462,786 shares traded.

KEFI Gold and Copper Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £35.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.61.

About KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project located in Ethiopia. It also explores for precious and base metals, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Kefi Minerals Plc and changed its name to KEFI Gold and Copper Plc in August 2020.

