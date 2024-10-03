Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.40

Shares of Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZENGet Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.40 and traded as low as C$0.91. Zentek shares last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 13,260 shares traded.

Zentek Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$96.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.40.

Zentek (CVE:ZENGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentek Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zentek Company Profile

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

See Also

