esure Group (LON:ESUR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $279.60

esure Group plc (LON:ESUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 279.60 ($3.74) and traded as low as GBX 279.40 ($3.74). esure Group shares last traded at GBX 279.60 ($3.74), with a volume of 2,433,124 shares changing hands.
esure Group Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 279.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 279.60.
esure Group Company Profile
esure Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides general insurance products in the United Kingdom. The company offers motor and home insurance products under the esure and Sheilas' Wheels brands. It is also involved in insurance intermediary, property investment, and administration and management activities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than esure Group
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for esure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for esure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.