Infrastructure India (LON:IIP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Infrastructure India (LON:IIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Infrastructure India shares last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Infrastructure India Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.97, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.07. The stock has a market cap of £136,416.00, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.50.

About Infrastructure India

Infrastructure India PLC seeks to invest in infrastructure projects with a focus on the energy and transport sectors. It seeks to invest in India.

