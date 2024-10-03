Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Stock Performance
Shares of Remark stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter.
Remark Company Profile
Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.
