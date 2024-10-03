Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of Remark stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Remark stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) by 94.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,687,572 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,275,675 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 11.00% of Remark worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.50% of the company's stock.

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

