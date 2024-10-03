54,577 Shares in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 54,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Scholastic by 13.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Scholastic by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Scholastic in the second quarter worth $35,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Scholastic by 6.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Scholastic by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Scholastic Trading Down 7.0 %

Scholastic stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.05. Scholastic Co. has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $786.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.48) by $0.35. Scholastic had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $237.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scholastic Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Scholastic news, CEO Warwick Peter purchased 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $50,990.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Scholastic news, CEO Warwick Peter purchased 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $50,990.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Iole Lucchese purchased 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 74,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,309.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic

(Free Report)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.