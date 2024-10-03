Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.96% of Saga Communications worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Saga Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $10,195,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Saga Communications by 37.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Saga Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saga Communications by 200.0% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saga Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

SGA stock opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.72. Saga Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Saga Communications Dividend Announcement

Saga Communications ( NASDAQ:SGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 5.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saga Communications, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.29%.

Saga Communications Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.

