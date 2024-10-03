Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 144.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,991 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 351,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000.

NASDAQ:BSCS opened at $20.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.13. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $20.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

