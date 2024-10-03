Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Semler Scientific worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 486.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Semler Scientific by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $283,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,237. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of SMLR stock opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $170.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.96. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $53.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.81.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.17%.

Semler Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

Further Reading

