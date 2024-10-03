BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,477 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 361.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in BOK Financial by 41,350.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOKF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.80.

BOK Financial Price Performance

BOK Financial stock opened at $101.27 on Thursday. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $62.42 and a 12-month high of $108.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $871.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.43 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

About BOK Financial

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.