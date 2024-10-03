Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTLC. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $52.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average of $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

