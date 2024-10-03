American Century Companies Inc. Has $698,000 Stock Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.12% of Fulgent Genetics worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 28.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 26,055.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 593.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 53,680 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth approximately $962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ming Hsieh sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $52,805.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 707,275 shares in the company, valued at $16,147,088.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,324 shares of company stock worth $98,717 in the last three months. 31.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of FLGT opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $632.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.61. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $30.68.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.45. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 56.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $71.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

(Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.