31,400 Shares in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of ServisFirst Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 43,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SFBS opened at $77.83 on Thursday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $86.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.87.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $114.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.80 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 14.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

In other news, COO Rodney Eldon Rushing sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $966,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 307,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,805,505.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

