Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $2.01 Million in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $703,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 197,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 4,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

EWJ stock opened at $71.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $73.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.