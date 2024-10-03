Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $134.88

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $134.88 and traded as high as $156.00. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $155.61, with a volume of 11,347 shares.
Macquarie Group Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.88.
Macquarie Group Company Profile
Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.
