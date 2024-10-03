Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.50

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as high as C$0.54. Western Forest Products shares last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 161,311 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WEF shares. CIBC dropped their price target on Western Forest Products from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Western Forest Products from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Western Forest Products from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.65.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Stock Up 3.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$171.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$309.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$258.00 million. Western Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.004992 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Forest Products

(Get Free Report)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.