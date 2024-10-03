B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.85

Shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.85 and traded as high as $2.91. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 1,409 shares traded.
Separately, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 611,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 10.64% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.
