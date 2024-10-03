Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.11

Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.11 and traded as high as C$1.13. Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) shares last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 126,200 shares traded.
Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.11. The stock has a market cap of C$51.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.75.
Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) Company Profile
Coral Gold Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nevada. It holds 100% interests in the Norma Sass property with 36 mining claims; the JDN Hilltop Crest with 27 claims; and the Eagle property with 45 claims located in Lander County, Nevada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V)
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.