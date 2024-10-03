abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.28

Shares of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.28 ($0.71) and traded as high as GBX 61.60 ($0.82). abrdn Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 61.40 ($0.82), with a volume of 3,595,699 shares.

abrdn Property Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of £234.45 million, a PE ratio of -3,070.00 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 56.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 53.28.

Get abrdn Property Income Trust alerts:

abrdn Property Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. abrdn Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20,000.00%.

abrdn Property Income Trust Company Profile

The objective of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties in the industrial, office, retail and other' sectors, where other' includes leisure, data centres, student housing, hotels (and apart-hotels) and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.