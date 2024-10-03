GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $77.23

Shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.23 ($1.03) and traded as high as GBX 78.60 ($1.05). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 77.90 ($1.04), with a volume of 518,162 shares.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of £681.48 million, a PE ratio of -44.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 79.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 77.23. The company has a current ratio of 341.55, a quick ratio of 131.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -402.30%.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

