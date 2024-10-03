Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.68. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 3,357 shares trading hands.

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $16.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter.

Cohen & Company Inc. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Company Inc.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -270.26%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Cohen & Company Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

