Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $650.17

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 650.17 ($8.70) and traded as high as GBX 678.50 ($9.08). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 669.50 ($8.96), with a volume of 1,007,300 shares traded.

Tate & Lyle Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,521.59, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 663.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 650.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Insider Activity

In other Tate & Lyle news, insider Jeffrey Carr bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 624 ($8.35) per share, for a total transaction of £62,400 ($83,467.09). Also, insider David Hearn bought 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 655 ($8.76) per share, for a total transaction of £101,525 ($135,801.23). Insiders own 2.21% of the company's stock.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

