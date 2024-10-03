Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $76.68

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$76.68 and traded as high as C$85.06. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$84.25, with a volume of 90,347 shares.

BEI.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.50 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$89.90.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$83.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.01%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Ha sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.60, for a total value of C$709,560.00. Company insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

