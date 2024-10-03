Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.38

Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.38 and traded as high as C$5.70. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.67, with a volume of 1,500 shares.
Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.
In other news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.33 per share, with a total value of C$60,225.61. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $434,920. 91.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.
