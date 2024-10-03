Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.38

Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.38 and traded as high as C$5.70. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.67, with a volume of 1,500 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Morguard Real Estate Inv.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Trading Down 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Morguard Real Estate Inv.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$364.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.33 per share, with a total value of C$60,225.61. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $434,920. 91.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.