First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,894 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.30% of First Community Bankshares worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $772,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $40.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average of $37.57. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The firm has a market cap of $751.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.52.

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.76%.

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

In other First Community Bankshares news, SVP Sarah W. Harmon sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $115,284.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,853.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

