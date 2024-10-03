Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 33,000 Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 108.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 11,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WF stock opened at $35.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.00. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 11.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

