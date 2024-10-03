Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,662,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,794,000 after acquiring an additional 165,572 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,915,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,012,000 after acquiring an additional 394,158 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,978,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,804,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,940,000 after acquiring an additional 396,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 167.2% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,761,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In related news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,105.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,105.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

BRX stock opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.57. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.75 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 117.20%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

