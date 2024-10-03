Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,202,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 20,263 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 21,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 34,879 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma Price Performance

STRO stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $287.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.20. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 73.48% and a negative return on equity of 102.06%. The business had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STRO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Sutro Biopharma

About Sutro Biopharma

(Free Report)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.